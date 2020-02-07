Little Cottonwood Canyon closed for avalanche control work

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Feb. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Little Cottonwood Canyon is closed to the public Thursday night for avalanche control work.

Drivers were allowed to travel down the canyon from 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. At 5:30 p.m., the canyon closed for the remainder of the night.

“This closure is in place until further notice,” said a tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation Cottonwood Canyons.

In addition, Snowbird and Alta resorts closed for the day Thursday due to the weather.

“Storm intensity continues to remain strong with high winds and heavy snowfall,” said a tweet from Snowbird resort at 10 a.m. Both resorts reevaluated the conditions at noon and decided to stay closed for the remainder of the day.

