Little Cottonwood Canyon closed for avalanche mitigation

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Jan. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Little Cottonwood Canyon is closed for avalanche mitigation until 2 p.m. Thursday, officials said.

A tweet from UDOT Cottonwood Canyons said: “#SR210 will close today at 11:30 a.m. for UDOT avalanche mitigation. Uphill traffic closes at Gate B @ 11:30 a.m. Downhill traffic closes at @Snowbird 1/Gate C @ 12:30 p.m.”

Once parking lots have been closed for downhill travel, Alta and Snowbird guests and backcountry users will not be allowed to leave until avalanche control work is complete.

“Thanks for your patience and understanding as the crews work to keep #SR210 safe,” the tweet said.

UDOT will be posting updates on its Twitter page.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.