Little Cottonwood Canyon reopens after avalanche control work; delays expected

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Feb. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Little Cottonwood Canyon has reopened Monday morning after it was closed for more than three-and-a-half hours for avalanche control work; but drivers should expect delays.

A tweet from UDOT Cottonwood Canyons Sunday said State Route 210 closed at 5:30 a.m. Monday and the estimated reopening time was 8 a.m.

UDOT tweeted at 9 a.m. Monday: “We have completed avalanche control work but #LCCroad #SR210 remains closed while UDOT road ops clear the road. The estimated time of opening is 9:15 a.m.”

A follow-up tweet about 10 minutes later said: “Little Cottonwood Canyon is now OPEN. Thanks for your patience, all! Heavy congestion backed up to the I-215; delays to be expected getting up the canyon. The #tractionlaw remains in effect.”

