Little Cottonwood Canyon reopens after avalanche mitigation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Little Cottonwood canyon was closed Saturday between noon and about 3:15 p.m. for avalanche mitigation.

A UDOT tweet says State Route 210 has been reopened, but drivers should “expect delays for downhill traffic due to staggered reopening.”

UDOT added, “Thanks for your patience this afternoon!”

The Utah Avalanche Center says Saturday that avalanche danger is high in Salt Lake County.

As of 1 p.m., the Center rated the avalanche danger in Provo as extreme.

Other areas classified as being at high risk are Logan, Ogden, the Uintas, and the Skyline area. Moab is classified as being at considerable risk. To see any Utah Avalanche Center updates, click here.

Image: Utah Avalanche Center