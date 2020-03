LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, March 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Little Cottonwood Canyon will close Tuesday night for avalanche control work.

A tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation Cottonwood Canyons said: “SR-210 will be closed tonight at 8 p.m. Estimated opening time is unknown and dependent on results. Stay tuned for changes to this schedule.”

For more information visit the UDOT Cottonwood Canyons Twitter page.