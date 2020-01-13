Little Cottonwood Canyon will close to uphill traffic Monday afternoon for avalanche control

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Jan. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Little Cottonwood Canyon will close to uphill traffic for an hour Monday afternoon for avalanche control work.

A tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation Cottonwood Canyons said: “While the road surfaces aren’t too bad, we’ve received some snow. SR-210 will be closed to uphill traffic at 2:30 p.m. for avalanche control work. Est. time of opening is 3:30 p.m.”

The canyon also closed Sunday morning after an avalanche in the White Pine trailhead area.

A tweet from UDOT Cottonwood Canyons at 10:40 a.m. said the avalanche hit the road neat the White Pine area of SR-210.

“One vehicle was taken off the road; occupants are OK,” the tweet said.

UDOT then undertook additional avalanche mitigation and cleared the slide debris. The canyon was reopened by 2 p.m.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.