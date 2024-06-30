Little Twist fire stands at 2,600 acres, 25% contained; terrain hampering firefighters

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah, June 30, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters continue to battle the Little Twist fire, from the ground and the sky, but hot weather, high winds and steep, rugged terrain continue to limit ground access to some areas.

“Yesterday, due to hot, dry and windy conditions, active fire in the Little Twist Drainage made natural short uphill runs in heavy dead and down timber,” says an update from Central Utah Fire Interagency, shared by Utah Fire Info.

“Despite very active fire behavior, firefighters and aerial resources were able to work simultaneously to hold the fire within the existing perimeter. The weather eliminated all planned operations for hand or aerial ignition, which will be put on hold until weather conditions become more favorable.

“Increased smoke was visible from roads and communities that skirt the valleys around the Tushar Mountains until mid-evening, when it quickly dissipated.”

Little Twist fire stands at an estimated 2,600 acres and 25% contained, the update says.

“Today firefighters will continue to hold and patrol firelines on the north and west sides of the fire, ensuring no spot fires escape the perimeter. Crews are working in Rocky Canyon off of South Creek Road, using heavy equipment to construct and improve indirect line.

“A Red Flag Warning for hot, windy conditions has been issued for the region west of the fire until Monday night at approximately 9 p.m. The weekend drying trend will continue, with temperatures in the high 80s and wind gusts expected up to 30 mph in the area of the fire.”

The area closure order will remain in place to provide safety for both firefighters and the public. Smoke will continue to be visible for several weeks from surrounding areas including Interstate 15, Interstate 70, and highways 89 and 20.

Nearby recreational areas that remain open to the public for camping and day use include Little Reservoir, Tushar Lakeside and Kents Lake Campgrounds.