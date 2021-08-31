Live! at the Eccles events to require guests have COVID-19 vaccination or negative test for entry

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Live! at the Eccles events will now require audience members to show printed or photo proof of full vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test, plus a photo ID, before they can be admitted to the Eccles Center.

An announcement issued Tuesday outlined the new guidelines:

“We are thrilled that live entertainment has returned to downtown Salt Lake City,” the statement says. “We love the musicians, comedians and storytellers who create magical and memorable moments with fans.

“To keep everyone touring across the country without interruption and to protect the health and safety of fans, Live at the Eccles will require all fans to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test in order to attend our shows until further notice.”

Paper or digital proof of full vaccination, accompanied by a photo ID, is acceptable, the statement says. The final vaccination date must be at least 14 days prior to the Eccles event the audience member plans to attend.

“Ticket holders unable to present proof of vaccination can bring a dated negative COVID test result taken 48 hours before entering the theater along with their photo ID,” the statement continues.

“The COVID test must be administered from an official testing center and must be a molecular, PR, or antigen test. Home testing results will not be accepted for entry.”

Ticket holders who are unable to present a vaccination card or negative test result may request a refund at the original point of purchase until 14 days prior to the performance.

So far, the rules seem to apply to just Live! at the Eccles events, and not to event series that rent the venue. Broadway at the Eccles, which rents the venue, is letting fans know masks are required, and is considering additional safety measures, a spokeswoman told Gephardt Daily.

Anyone with questions about the Live! at the Eccles policy is encouraged to email or call the ArtTix ticket office arttix@slco.org or 801-355-2787 during business hours. To see listings of upcoming Live! at the Eccles events, click here. The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater is at 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City.

The USANA Amphitheater, announced last week it would enact a policy of requiring vaccination cards or printouts of recent negative COVID-19 tests starting Oct. 4. Organizers also said some individual shows — including the Jonas Brothers, appearing on Sept. 3 — would be requiring the safety measures prior to October. USANA is at 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City.