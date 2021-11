DRAPER, Utah, Oct. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Draper City is warning area residents that Camp Williams has live-fire training scheduled Monday (Nov. 8) through Wednesday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

“Neighboring communities may hear noise or feel vibrations,” the Draper City statement says.

During previous exercises, communities most affected were Bluffdale, Riverton, Herriman, Eagle Mountain, Saratoga Springs and Lehi.