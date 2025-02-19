Live rock music Herriman: Velvet Highway, Blood Moon Majesty take the stage Friday at Redemption B & G

HERRIMAN, Utah, Feb. 19, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — When Jesse Rockwell mused about hitting a significant birthday, he knew he wanted to do something creative and fun.

Rockwell, 49 — a construction company owner who plays bass for the band Velvet Highway — wanted a special night of music with his bandmates, for friends, family and fans could enjoy the band’s creativity and signature music style.

“We’re kind of like a hard rock with maybe some of the ’90s grunge influence, a little bit of funky stuff,” Rockwell said. “And then we have a lot of acoustical stuff as well in our music.”

Velvet Highway plays Redemption Bar & Grill this Friday, and will be joined by Blood Moon Majesty for what is being billed as “Jesse’s Birthday Bash.” Rockwell looks forward to entertaining, then sitting back and enjoying some quality entertainment from the other band while he chills out.

The Herriman live music venue is a 21+ venue. Redemption Bar & Grill is at 3517 W. Maradona Drive. Tickets for the two-band concert are $10, and can be purchased through this link.

Both bands focus on original music, with select cover songs they enjoy and can tailor to reflect their style.

Of Velvet Highway, Rockwell said, “We just kind of put this band together and do it for a fun hobby. We get out and play shows and write music and record music, and we do it all for the enjoyment.”

Besides Rockwell, on bass, band members in it for the fun and creativity are Eric Meik on vocals, TJ Bradley on guitar, and Russ Anderson drums.

“We got a lot of friends that show up to the shows,” Rockwell said. “We hope everybody will come out and have some drinks and have a good time with us.”

And, besides a night of good friends, good music and a good second band to share in the festivities, does he have any other birthday wishes?

Rockwell paused, then laughed.

“I guess another year.”

Blood Moon Majesty

Blood Moon Majesty is also a rock band, with a lot of other notes.

“It’s definitely evolved over the years since we started in 2018,” said vocalist Haleigh Howland. “We started on more of an ’80s rock ‘n roll vibe when we first began writing music with each other, and over the last couple years, we’ve found that this more bluesy style that we have found really suits us really well. So we’re more bluesy rock, but we’re still very rock ‘n roll.”

Sample the band’s music here.

Howland — with bandmates Alex Lawson and Thai Le on guitar, Anthony Davis on bass and Neil Ohmie on drums — also prefers original music with an occasional cover song.

“We’ve added a really awesome version of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s ‘Fortunate Son,’ and a complete reimagining of ‘These Boots Are Made For Walking,’ by Nancy Sinatra,” Howland said. “You would not think that that song could be a rock ‘n roll song, but I think we have done a damn good job of really making it a fun, just completely different vibe than what you would what you’re used to.”

But creative collaboration is what makes the whole band thing worth doing. The group started coming together when Ohmie was apprenticing at Le’s Zen Tattoo, in Murray. Howland was the shop’s receptionist, who caught the attention of the pair when she was the shop’s receptionist, and newly divorced.

“And I was singing Alanis Morissette, just angry chick rock, and Neil pops his head in the office and goes, ‘You sing?'”

And despite initial genre differences, Le and Ohmie talked her into singing with their new band.

“We love performing and we love playing together, but the real creative part of it for all of us comes in coming together as a band, and each of us gets the opportunity to add and mold these songs in a way that we all get to put our stamp on it,” Howland said.

“And I think it’s really cool to have that ownership, and feel like ‘Oh my gosh, like I did that.’ Looking back, I would have never in my life thought that I would be writing lyrics and songs with a rock band.”

Fans of Blood Moon Majesty love the band for its unique self-expression and creativity. Howland, who is happily remarried by the way, said Friday will be the band’s first time at Redemption Bar & Grill. She and her bandmates are excited about drawing in their existing fans to a new venue, but also sharing their work with potential new fans in Redemption’s area.

Redemption Bar & Grill draws clientele from all of the Salt Lake Valley and surrounding areas, but is especially convenient for patrons in the underserved south valley and Utah County areas.

So Friday is the night to see two bands that pride themselves on their original sounds and creativity, and to wish Jesse a happy birthday if you feel so inclined. Or to jump up and dance, or just sit back and let the sound surround you.

The event is likely to sell out, so get your tickets early.

