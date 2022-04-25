Lizzo announces new North American fall tour with Utah stop

April 25 (UPI) — Lizzo has announced a new, North American fall tour with a Utah stop in support of her upcoming album titled “Special.”
“The Special Tour” will be kicked off on Sept. 23 at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla., before wrapping up on Nov. 18 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.
It will hit Utah’s Vivant Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
Latto will be serving as the special guest. Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
Lizzo recently announced that Special, her fourth studio album, will be released on July 15. The album will feature her latest single, “About Damn Time.”
Lizzo also stars in a reality competition series for Amazon Prime Video titled “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.” The series follows the music star as she holds a competition to find dancers for her Big Grrrls group.
Here is the full list of dates for Lizzo’s fall tour
Sept. 23 — Sunrise, Fla., at FLA Live Arena
Sept. 24 — Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena
Sept. 27 — Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena
Sept. 29 — Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 30 — Boston, Mass., at TD Garden
Oct. 2 — New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden
Oct. 6 — Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 7 — Toronto, Canada, at Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 11 — St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center
Oct. 14 — Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile Center
Oct. 16 — Chicago, Ill., at United Center
Oct. 18 — Indianapolis, Ind. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Oct. 20 — Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center
Oct. 22 — Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena
Oct. 23 — Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 25 — Austin, Texas, at Moody Center
Oct. 26 — Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center
Oct. 28 — Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center
Oct. 31 — Denver, Colo., at Ball Arena
Nov. 2 — Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivint Arena
Nov. 4 — Portland, Ore., at Moda Center
Nov. 7 — Vancouver, Canada, at Rogers Arena
Nov. 9 — Seattle, Wash., at Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 12 — San Francisco, Calif., at Chase Center
Nov. 18 — Los Angeles, Calif., at Kia Forum