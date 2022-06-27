Left Fork Fire at 4.2K acres, predicted out by Aug. 1, Utah Fire Info says

KANE COUNTY, Utah, June 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Left Fork Fire in Kane County has now burned 4,254 acres, and remains at 13% contained.

Assigned to the fire are 28 fire engines, 24 crews, 13 water tenders, six helicopters and two dozers. Total personnel working on the fire number 738, according to the Utah Interagency Fire fact sheet released Monday by Utah Fire Info.

One injury has been reported. No structures have been damaged, although 134 have been threatened by the human-caused fire, the fact sheet says.

“As containment slowly starts to increase, crews are focusing on reducing areas that still retain heat,” the statement says. “With the erratic winds that occur in this area, it’s important that firefighters focus on areas with spotting potential. Water is being shuttled via water tenders to the firefighters on different portions of the perimeter to assist them in this process.

“Saw works and falling trees continues as well, to minimize the hazardous trees in the area. Crews will thin the vegetation, and chippers are being brought in to disperse the fuel loading.”

The western portion of the fire still contains the most heat, the statement says, “with timber stringers that are receptible to burning. Fire managers believe they will have the entire perimeter assessed by the end of shift today.

“The Structure Protection group will finish their assessment and provide the findings to local fire managers and Bryce Woodlands HOA. This will inform the community to take action to help make their homes defensible for future incidents.”

The fire, located about 10 miles west of Bryce Canyon National Park, was first reported on May 9, and reignited after it was thought to be knocked down. The Left Fork Fire s predicted to be extinguished by Aug. 1, the fact sheet says.

