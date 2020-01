WOODS CROSS, Utah, Jan. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A loaded tow truck careened through a fence and into the yard of a Woods Cross residence on Friday.

“Please avoid the area of 510 S. 1300 West” said a Woods Cross Police social media post that went up at 1:40 p.m.

“WXPD working an accident involving a loaded tow truck going into a backyard.”

According to reports, no one was injured in the accident.