Location revealed for Lindon Utah Temple

LINDON, Utah, Dec. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the location of the Lindon Utah Temple.

The temple, which President Russell M. Nelson announced in October 2020, will be built near 800 East and Center Street in Lindon, said a news release from the LDS Church.

Plans call for a three-story temple of approximately 81,000 square feet, the news release said. An exterior rendering will be released later.

A groundbreaking date has not yet been set. Project leaders will immediately begin working with city officials to coordinate planning for the temple.

Utah currently has 17 operating temples: There are 17 operating temples in the state: Bountiful, Brigham City, Cedar City, Draper, Logan, Jordan River, Manti, Monticello, Mount Timpanogos, Ogden, Oquirrh Mountain, Payson, Provo City Center, Provo, St. George, Salt Lake and Vernal Temples.

In addition to Lindon, temples have been announced in Syracuse and Tooele Valley. Temples in Layton, Orem, Saratoga Springs, St. George and Taylorsville are currently under construction.