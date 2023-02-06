Lockdown lifted for most of Utah State prison after officer assault Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A lockdown imposed Saturday at the Utah State prison has been lifted in all except one housing unit.

The lockdown was initiated Saturday evening when “a correctional officer was assaulted in the Antelope restricted housing unit at the Utah State Correctional Facility,” according to a statement from spokeswoman Kaitlin Felsted.

“The officer was treated at a nearby hospital and was released later that evening. The name of the officer is not being disclosed,” she said in a statement to Gephardt Daily. “The incident is currently under investigation by the UDC’s Law Enforcement Bureau for potential charges against the incarcerated individual.”

Felsted said both the Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake and Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison were on lockdown, “however, they have both returned to normal operations this morning. The Antelope housing unit is currently on a modified lockdown at this time.”

The Antelope Building houses male maximum security inmates, the prison website says.