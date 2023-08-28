Lockouts lifted after police incident near 2 West Valley City schools

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A lockout protocol imposed at Hunter High School and Hillside Elementary School was lifted at about 2 p.m., a little more than an hour after it was imposed.

Ben Horsley, spokesman for the Granite School District, told Gephardt Daily the lockout was imposed as a precaution after West Valley City police began investigating an incident unrelated to the schools, but in the area.

Gephardt Daily has reached out to West Valley City police, and will have more information as details are available.