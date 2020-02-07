Logan Canyon closed again after avalanche

LOGAN CANYON, Utah, Feb. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Logan Canyon/U.S. 89, closed earlier Friday due to white-out conditions, then reopened, has been closed again after an avalanche.

“Logan Canyon US 89 has been closed again for an avalanche that occurred near the Dugway,” says a 2:56 p.m. Friday tweet by LCPD 9-1-1 Dispatch.

No additional details were shared by the Logan-Cache 911, but to check the Twitter site for any updates, click here.

Parts of the roadway were also closed between 9:51 a.m. and 1:02 p.m. Friday.