Logan Canyon travelers: Expect cattle drive delays this week

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 14, 2023 — The National Forest Service is warning motorists to expect intermittent cattle drives today, Aug. 14, and through Friday on U.S. 89 east of Logan.

“Motorists should expect delays in Logan Canyon as permittees move their cattle starting Aug. 14, 2023 and Aug. 18, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily,” says a news release from the U.S. Forest Service.

“Over 1,400 cattle will be moved from the lower early summer pastures to higher late summer pastures on National Forest System lands.”

The cattle will be moved about 2.5 miles in groups of 200 to 300, the statement says. The cattle’s path will begin at Temple Fork Road and continue to the cattle guard below Twin Creeks.

“Drivers should slow down and use caution while driving through the steep curves of Logan Canyon,” the news release says. “Extra caution should be used when traveling through the canyon during evening and night hours to avoid encounters with stray cattle.”