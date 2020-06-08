Logan City closes library, recreation center, after increase in COVID-19 cases

LOGAN, Utah, June 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Logan City will close its library and recreation center after an increase of positive COVID-19 cases in Cache Valley.

The library will close Monday until further notice, said a news release from Logan City. Options for checking out books will be available. For more information, call the library at 435-716-9123 or visit its website.

The Logan Community Recreation Center will close beginning Tuesday until further notice, and city staff will be evaluating other recreation programs. The city and school district are working together to determine potential future availability for school athletic teams.

Mayor Holly Daines said: “Please do not be complacent. I encourage residents to go back to basics and wear a mask when visiting a business, stay six feet away from others not in your household and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer often.”

Because of this outbreak, masks are encouraged in all Logan City offices beginning Monday. “If individuals prefer to not wear a mask, we invite them to work with us online or over the phone,” the news release said. “We encourage other businesses to do the same.”

To help those impacted by the virus, Logan City will use federal COVID-19 mitigation funds to provide additional support to the Cache Community Food Pantry, and will provide city staff members to assist the Bear River Health Department to deliver food and supplies to families quarantined due to COVID-19.

“As a reminder to residents, if you feel sick, you should be tested for COVID-19,” the news release said. “Intermountain Healthcare’s online symptom tracker is available for anyone. This site has valuable health care information related to COVID and locations for testing in the community. For additional questions the COVID hotline is also available at 844-442-5224. Other healthcare organizations may have similar symptom trackers.”

General Logan City questions can be answered at 435-716-9000 and on its website at www.loganutah.org.