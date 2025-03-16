Logan City Fire crews extricate driver after vehicle rollover

LOGAN, March 16, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Logan City Fire crews responded to a vehicle rollover Saturday night.

The driver had to be extricated since the low-profile vehicle came to a rest on its top, and there was no easy way out.

“Utah Engine 72, Rescue 72, Medic 70, and Battalion 70 on scene of a single vehicle rollover in southwest Logan Saturday night,” the agency news release says.

The car had to be tipped, then stabilized before the trapped person could be freed.

“The single occupant required extrication and was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.”