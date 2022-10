LOGAN, Utah, Oct. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Logan City firefighters knocked down a grass fire Saturday.

“Engine 70, Engine 72, Brush 70, and Battalion 70 responded to a grass fire in the area of 700 North and 350 West in Logan,” says a post issued Saturday afternoon.

“The fire burned about a quarter of an acre. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the post says.

See the video below.