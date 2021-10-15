Logan City opens additional green waste debris disposal site to assist with storm clean up

LOGAN, Utah, Oct. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Logan City has opened an additional green waste debris disposal site to assist with clean up after a snow storm hit the area Tuesday.

The opening of the additional site is “in response to the overwhelming amount of tree debris created by the storm last Tuesday,” said a Facebook post from the City of Logan Government. “The public is welcome to use the Willow Park Sports Complex, 450 West 700 South, parking lot (west end by the railroad tracks) for tree limb debris disposal. No other green waste or trash (metal, glass, garbage) will be accepted.”

In addition, the city has extended landfill hours to 7 a.m.–7 p.m. for green waste drop-off only on Friday and Saturday Oct. 15 and Oct. 16. General waste will be accepted during regular landfill hours only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The landfill is located at 153 N. 1400 West.

“We expect wait times to be at or under 30 minutes,” said a Facebook post. “Please be patient as we are doing everything we can to get you in and out of green waste as quickly as possible. You may also consider waiting a week or so to bring green waste loads.

“You can help us out by making sure your loads are secure, follow the directions of flaggers, and SLOW DOWN as you are entering and exiting the landfill; remember the speed limit is 14 mph.”