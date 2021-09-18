Logan City PD seeks owner of ‘critter’ found rolling down the road in pet exercise ball at 5 a.m.

LOGAN, Utah, Sept. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Logan City Police are looking owner of a wayward guinea pig found rolling down the middle of street at 5 a.m. in pet exercise ball.

The unusual vision undoubtedly had patrol officers rubbing their eyes for moment, but they took quick action to rescue furry little “critter.”

“This guinea pig was found inside of this green critter ball, in the middle of the roadway at 5 a.m. this morning, in the area of 730 S. 200 West,” LCPD Facebook post says. “He has been taken to New Vision Intake and Shelter at 1180 1/2 W. 200 N. They can be reached at 435-265-6040. Please share!”

By Saturday morning, the post had been shared 95 times and inspired 50 comments, including:

“Did he get pulled over for speeding? Making an illegal left turn?”

“He finally escaped and was having a ball running free!!!”

“He rollin outta here.”

“Omg… list him on NCIC as a runaway!”

“He probably escaped cause he was tired of being a pet.”

“Anyone who has owned a hamster knows that sucker escaped 100% on his own.”

“I sent him for beer, wondering what was taking so long.”

Some linked it to film and TV projects with similar themes:

“Doesn’t Bolt know that FanX is in Salt Lake not Logan?”

“It belongs to Dewey from ‘Malcolm in the Middle.'”

“G-Force?”

The Logan City Police Department also posted a critter care update:

“Since guinea pigs do not belong in ball a vet check is needed to ensure it has no injuries.”

Several readers posted about their willingness to adopt the roving rodent.