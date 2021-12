LOGAN, Utah, Dec. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Logan City Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying a suspect in a car burglary.

The department shared photos, time stamped at 3:45 p.m. Nov. 15.

“The pictured individual found an unlocked car door and removed a few items,” says a LCPD Facebook post issued Monday.

“If you recognize him or the logos on the sweatshirt please contact Officer Soelberg at 435-716-9475.