Logan City police searching for electronic bugle

LOGAN, Utah, Feb. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Logan City police are searching for a missing electronic bugle.

“Hey Logan, we’re trying to locate a unique item,” said a Facebook post from Logan City Police Department Monday afternoon. “The Marine Corps League is missing their electronic bugle. It was last seen around Christmas time in their location at 359 S. Main St. They are hoping it might have been misplaced or picked up during the busy holiday season. The bugle plays Taps. Have you seen it? Please let us know. Thank you!”

Anyone who has seen the missing bugle is asked to call Logan City Police Department on 435-716-9300.