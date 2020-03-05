Logan City police seek public’s help identifying pharmacy robbery suspect

LOGAN, Utah, March 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Logan City Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of robbing an IHC Instacare on Wednesday afternoon.

A man entered the facility, at 412 N. 200 East, at about 4 p.m., and walked to the pharmacy area, a LCPD statement says.

He “contacted an employee at the counter and demanded drugs. The male suspect implied he had a weapon, but did not brandish one. The employee complied and gave the suspect a small amount of drugs. The suspect then exited the building and was last observed heading west.”

Officers searched the area but were not able to locate the suspect.

“We ask for the public to look at the picture, if you know or think you know who this male is or if you saw him in the area of the IHC Instacare around 4 PM please contact the police department at 435-753-7555 or instant message us on this FB page.”