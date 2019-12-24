Logan City warns residents about phone scam

LOGAN, Utah, Dec. 23, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Logan City is warning residents about a recent scam having to do with utility billing.

According to a Logan City Facebook post, phone calls are being made by someone claiming to be from Rocky Mountain Power.

The caller tells the resident their power will be shut off if a payment isn’t received.

The city’s Facebook post says, “Logan City residents should remember that Rocky Mountain Power is not their electrical service provider. Additionally, Logan City will not be doing any shut-offs for nonpayment through the end of this week (December 28th).”

Anyone who has any questions or concerns is asked to call Logan City Utility Billing at 435-716-9208. It’s the same phone number that’s on residents’ utility bills.