Logan Fire officials mourning death of retired captain

LOGAN, Utah, Nov. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Logan Fire officials are mourning the death of a retired captain.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Captain Brian Holbrook (retired),” said a Facebook post from Logan City Fire Department. “Captain Holbrook inspired us all with his knowledge and passion for this job. There was no better teacher, no better mentor, and no better friend. He has had a huge influence on the Logan City Fire Department and this community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his beautiful family. Rest in peace Brother Brian.”

Numerous Facebook users also commented on Holbrook’s passing.

“A wonderful man gone too soon. Prayers for his family,” wrote one user.

“Brian was one of the kindest people I have ever met,” another individual wrote.

“He was the most humble man … an incredible mentor and friend! He will truly be missed!!” another user posted.

Funeral services will be announced at a later time, the post said.