Logan firefighters battle structure fire; heat damages nearby homes

LOGAN, Utah, July 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Logan City Fire Department responded to a wind-whipped blaze Sunday, and posted photos on social media.

“Crews responded to a working structure fire today in southwest Logan,” the statement says. “The fire spread quickly due to windy conditions.”

All occupants escaped safely and without injury, the statement says.

“Neighboring homes sustained some exterior heat damage but were able to be saved. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.”