Logan High School opening delayed due bomb threat, ‘possible juvenile suspects identified’

LOGAN, Utah, Nov. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Regular classes at Logan High School have been delayed until 10 a.m. Tuesday due to a bomb threat posted on Instagram, according to Logan City Police.

Notification of the delayed opening was announced early Tuesday morning on the Logan City Police Department’s Facebook page.

The LCPD statement is as follows:

Late last evening, Logan City Police officers were made aware of an Instagram post that included a bomb threat directed at Logan High School. Law enforcement immediately began an investigation and have been working through the night in collaboration with local and federal officials to identify suspect(s) and ensure the safety of the school. Bomb-sniffing dogs from the Utah Joint Terrorism Task Force and Utah State University Police Department have been in Logan High School since the early morning hours. A search of the school and surrounding campus is on-going but has not yet produced any threat to students, staff, or property. Possible juvenile suspect(s) have been identified and the investigation is on-going.

To allow law enforcement to continue the investigation and complete a safety check of the school, classes at Logan High have been delayed by two hours. Classes at Logan High will begin at 10 a.m. today.

Hours at other local schools have not been impacted and classes will begin at their regularly scheduled times.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.