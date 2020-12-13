Logan High School to move to online learning after nearly 200 students placed in quarantine

LOGAN, Utah, Dec. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Logan High School will transition to online learning after 19 cases of COVID-19 were identified and nearly 200 students were placed in quarantine.

“All students who have been identified as close contacts for those students who have tested positive for COVID-19 have already been notified by the school and should remain in quarantine as directed,” said a Facebook post from Logan City School District.

The district has chosen to transition Logan High School to a virtual learning structure from Dec. 14-18. The winter holiday will begin after Dec. 18, and students will return to a regular school schedule on Jan. 4.

“Parents of Logan High School students will receive additional communication from the school and from individual teachers regarding the participation and learning expectations that will be in place,” the post said.

All other schools in the district will continue face-to-face instruction through Dec. 18.