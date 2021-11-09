Logan High student questioned after bomb threat at school

LOGAN, Utah, Nov. 9., 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Logan High School student is being questioned after a bomb threat Tuesday morning that delayed school until about 10:45 a.m. while the premises were searched for explosives.

“Early this morning, Logan City Police officers were able to identify and locate the suspect, a male juvenile student enrolled at Logan High School, at his home,” a Logan City Police statement says.

“With parental consent and cooperation, the juvenile was interviewed and admitted to posting the threat via social media in an attempt to be humorous.”

It has not yet been determined what charges will be filed against the 15-year-old boy, who posted on Instagram.

“Detectives are in consultation with the Cache County Attorney’s office to determine appropriate charges in this matter,” the Logan City Police statement says. “The investigation is still-on going to determine if other person(s) may have been involved.”

Logan High School’s normal Tuesday schedule would have been to start at 8 a.m.

The original Facebook post by the LCPD says the following: