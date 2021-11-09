Logan High student questioned after bomb threat at school

LOGAN, Utah, Nov. 9., 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Logan High School student is being questioned after a bomb threat Tuesday morning that delayed school until about 10:45 a.m. while the premises were searched for explosives.
“Early this morning, Logan City Police officers were able to identify and locate the suspect, a male juvenile student enrolled at Logan High School, at his home,” a Logan City Police statement says.
“With parental consent and cooperation, the juvenile was interviewed and admitted to posting the threat via social media in an attempt to be humorous.”
It has not yet been determined what charges will be filed against the 15-year-old boy, who posted on Instagram.
“Detectives are in consultation with the Cache County Attorney’s office to determine appropriate charges in this matter,” the Logan City Police statement says. “The investigation is still-on going to determine if other person(s) may have been involved.”
Logan High School’s normal Tuesday schedule would have been to start at 8 a.m.
The original Facebook post by the LCPD says the following:
“Late last evening, Logan City Police officers were made aware of an Instagram post that included a bomb threat directed at Logan High School. Law enforcement immediately began an investigation and have been working through the night in collaboration with local and federal officials to identify suspect(s) and ensure the safety of the school.
“Bomb-sniffing dogs from the Utah Joint Terrorism Task Force and Utah State University Police Department have been in Logan High School since the early morning hours. A search of the school and surrounding campus is on-going but has not yet produced any threat to students, staff, or property. Possible juvenile suspect(s) have been identified and the investigation is on-going.”
Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.