Logan man booked into jail without bail after stabbing in Cache County

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 39-year-old Logan man has been booked into the Cache County jail on 11 charges after he allegedly stabbed a man Wednesday morning in the Millville Canyon area of Cache County.

Arrested was Ronald Daniel Nalepa, who faces charges of:

Aggravated assault, a second-degree felony

Failure to stop or respond at the command of a police, a third-degree felony

Threat/use of a dangerous weapon in a fight, a class A misdemeanor

Failure to stop at command of a law officer, a class A misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a class B misdemeanor

Carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a class B misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, a class C misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

Plates to be visible from 100 feet, an infraction

Nalepa’s probable cause statement says he was arrested at 5:08 a.m. Wednesday after an earlier report came in of a stabbing that occurred in Millville Canyon.

“It was reported that Ron (identified as Ronald Nalepa) had stabbed (the) victim and fled in a red Dodge truck,” the statement says. “The victim had proceeded to the Nibley Maverick with family members to await EMS assistance. A tourniquet was applied by responders to stop the bleeding, which was life threatening.”

A Utah Highway Patrol Trooper and a Logan City Police officer “observed observed a vehicle matching the description given near 3200 S US 89/91 and began to follow it,” the statement continues. “The license plate was totally obstructed by a piece of material, and LCPD Officer Williams activated his emergency lighting to initiate a traffic stop.

“As he attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled at a high rate of speed, committing numerous traffic offenses such as running stop signs, jumping curbs, and driving with a complete and total disregard for public safety.”

The pursuit ended in the area of 170 West and 100 North, Logan, near the home of Ronald’s estranged wife, the statement says.

“Once there, he exited the vehicle with his hands up, however totally disregarded verbal commands given for him to surrender as he walked toward the doorway, intent on seeing his wife. LCPD officers tackled him to the ground and were able to safely take him into custody, retrieving a black knife from his pocket. Detectives responded and processed the scene and evidence in the truck.”

Nalepa was taken to the Sheriff’s Office, where his clothing and person were processed for trace evidence. The victim was taken to Logan Regional Hospital, then

transferred by LifeFlight to the Wasatch Front.

“A detective had been able to speak with him briefly before his departure, obtain his bloody clothing and photograph a serious stab would to his arm,” the probable cause statement says.

Nalepa is being held without bail.

“Ronald committed a violent felony with a weapon, causing a serious bleeding injury that, if not for prompt medical treatment, could have resulted in a homicide,” the statement says. “Ronald fled from police with a total and utter disregard for the public’s safety after committing a violent felony.”

Nalepa is also a transient, which increases his risk of flight, the statement says.

Post Miranda, “Ronald admitted to consuming a great deal of alcohol at the

campsite, and a portable test provided on scene confirmed this,” the statement says.

“Witnesses reported Ronald had been angry, loud and upset in his intoxicated state, and causing commotion. Ronald admitted to arguing with (the victim,) and then getting so angry that he pulled a knife out of his pocket and stabbed him, before fleeing in his truck.”