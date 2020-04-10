Logan man charged after SWAT standoff

According to filing documents, the Logan City Police officers were dispatched to the scene on reports of a man, later identified as Hellstern, allegedly barricaded himself in a shed at the residence in the area of 1600 North and 1600 East.

Officers arrived and set up a perimeter, the statement says.

The complainant, a relative, told officers that Hellstern — who was previously convicted of a violent felony and who had multiple active arrest warrants — previously had lived in the house, but was told he could not move back in due to alleged drug use.

The relative said he talked to Hellstern, who produced a firearm and threatened to kill the man, the statement says. The relative returned to the house and called 911.

The SWAT operation lasted approximately seven hours before Hellstern was taken into custody. A social media alert was issued to ask the public to avoid the area for their safety.