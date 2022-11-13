Man facing extradition from Logan to Idaho after drug, disorderly conduct incident

LOGAN, Utah, Nov. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was booked into the Cache County Jail Saturday after he was found in an apartment building broom closet, yelling and slamming the door.

Logan City police were called to the scene, and the sound stopped shortly afterward. Residents in all four units told police they heard loud banging and yelling, but it was not coming from their apartments.

“After a short time, I heard a male yell profanities and bang on a closet door under the stairs,” the officer’s statement says. “There appeared to be a male locked in the broom closet in the community stairwell. The male appeared to be very impaired based on his slurred speech and nonsensical yelling.”

The man was identified by his voice as Tyren Willeto, whose family lived in one of the units. Arrest documents say Willeto is a known drug dealer with gang affiliation and assault convictions.

“Tyren continued to shout and bang on the door and yell profanities. Tyren was informed of a warrant for his arrest. I told Tyren he was under arrest for the warrant and repeatedly asked Tyren to step out of the closet. After over 30 minutes of negotiating with Tyren through the closet door, Tyren eventually came out of the closet with little to no incident,” his probable cause statement says.

Willeto had his wallet and phone with him, the statement says. He was transported to the jail and placed in a holding cell. A search turned up suspected methamphetamines located between Willeto’s phone and the phone case.

Willeto had a no-warrant arrest order out of Idaho for assault, possession of a controlled substance, and disorderly conduct. He is facing extradition, the statement says.

Willeto was booked into jail on that third-degree felony charge warrant and on suspicion of:

Transport of prohibited items to correctional/mental health facility, a third-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance schedule I/II/analog, a third-degree felony

Use or possession for drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, a class C misdemeanor

He was ordered held without bail.