Logan man pleads guilty to 5 felony counts of crimes against children

LOGAN, Utah, Dec. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Logan man arrested in July in a sexual abuse case said to involve five child victims has pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal.

Fernando Carrillo, 48, who initially pleaded not guilty, last Wednesday pleaded guilty to:

Aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony

Four counts of sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony

The original charges filed against Carrillo were:

Two counts of attempted rape of a child, a first-degree felony

Nine counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felonies

The plea cancels a jury trial that was scheduled to begin for Jan. 3.

Carrillo’s sentencing is set for Feb. 9 in Utah’s 1st District Court, in Cache County.