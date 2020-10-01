Logan masseur faces new felony charges as more reports of abuse come in

LOGAN, Utah, Sept. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Logan massage therapist who had been charged with touching clients inappropriately in multiple cases faces additional charges.

Freddy Anthony Perales, 58, on Wednesday was charged in Logan’s First District Court in connection with a 2015 incident with:

Object rape, a first-degree felony

Forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony

Previously filed charges of the same nature, also filed in Cache County, include:

Four counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, in alleged 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020 incidents

Eight counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony, in a 2016, three 2017 cases, two 2018 and two 2020 cases

All the above cases were filed since June through September of this year, as new witnesses came forward.

Charges were filed after accusations of inappropriate touching during professional massages, according to charging documents.

Previously scheduled court dates have been continued as more cases are added to the total Perales is facing.