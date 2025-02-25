Logan officials share name of woman killed in fire, cause of blaze

LOGAN, Utah, Feb. 24, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire officials in Logan have shared the name of a woman killed Saturday in a structure fire. They also shared the fire’s cause.

The woman who died in the structure fire Saturday morning, at 900 West 100 South, was 40-year-old Terilynn Roskelley. She was found on the second floor of the residential structure and could not be saved.

The cause of the fire was originally undetermined, but Logan City Fire issued an update on Monday.

“The cause of the fire has been determined as combustible materials in contact with a natural-gas wall-mounted heater, and is classified as accidental.”