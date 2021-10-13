Logan parks closed to allow for storm clean-up

LOGAN, Utah, Oct. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Logan City parks are closed after a snow storm impacted the area Monday night.

“We are asking the public to stay out of the parks and off trails due to downed trees, tree hazards, and downed power lines,” Logan Parks and Recreation spokeswoman Deb Harvey said in a statement on Facebook.

At the current time there is no estimated reopening date for the parks.

An update from the City of Logan Government Tuesday said: “Clean up efforts are underway from today’s storm. Currently, our focus is on clearing roadways and sidewalks. We expect this to take a couple of days.”

If you have downed limbs or trees from trees located on private property, officials ask that homeowners dispose of the debris themselves by hiring a private company, renting a dumpster, or hauling them to the green waste facility at the Logan Landfill at 153 N. 1400 West. The landfill is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Disposal for limbs and branches is free at this facility.

“For trees on the public right of way (park strip, street, sidewalk), residents can help by piling limbs and branches in the park strip, taking care to make sure that they are away from the sidewalk, not piled under existing trees if possible, and NOT in the gutter, and we will collect them throughout the week,” the statement said. “Thank you for your patience as we work to clean up streets and sidewalks throughout Logan City.”