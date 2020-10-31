Logan police: 2 documented gang members arrested on multiple felony charges after alleged aggravated robbery

LOGAN, Utah, Oct. 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Logan police have arrested two men they describe as a documented gang members, and booked them into jail on multiple felony charges related to an robbery.

Andrew Kay Archuleta, 27, and Luis Alfredo Maldonado, 30, were arrested Thursday.

Archuleta faces charges of:

Two counts of aggravated robbery — use or threatened use of weapon, a first degree felony

Criminal conspiracy, a second-degree felony

Four counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person

Two counts of theft, a class B misdemeanor

Threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor

Maldonado faces charges of:

Two counts of aggravated robbery — use or threatened use of weapon, a first-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Criminal conspiracy, a second-degree felony

Two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Two counts of theft, a class B misdemeanor

All charges are related to crimes that allegedly happened on Oct. 13, says a probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Logan Police Department.

“Two witnesses reported being robbed of cash at gunpoint after three Hispanic males approached them while they were in a parking lot,” the statement says. “They said two of the males were approximately 25 to 35 years of age, and the third male about 17 years of age.”

The witnesses said a male exited a “maroon lowrider car,” and went into the store associated with the parking lot for food.

“When he returned from inside the store, the other two Hispanic males exited the car, and they all approached the victim’s vehicle.

“The victims said a male approached the passenger front window of their car and pointed a long gun that he believed was a 12-gauge shotgun. He said another male reached into the car, unlocked the right rear door, and got into the back seat. The male who got in the back seat exposed his waistband to the vehicle driver, who observed what he identified as a semiautomatic handgun. A third suspect stood behind the male with the shotgun.”

The victims reported that the male with the shotgun had an “unfilled teardrop tattoo under his left eye.”

The victims emptied their pockets and money from the car and gave it to the Hispanic males, the probable cause statement says.

Minutes after the robbery occurred, dispatch got a second call from an area near the first incident, the probable cause statement says.

“The two victims reported hearing ‘Hey bitch,’ and looking at a car passing them in the inside lane. They said a male with an orange construction-type shirt leaned out the passenger window, pointing a long gun they believed to be a shotgun at them. They braked and swerved into a parking lot and

reported being in fear for their lives.”

Surveillance video was obtained from the business, and the vehicle was actually a dark-colored Lincoln Town car with silver trim on the bottom.

Video surveillance inside the business also identified a suspect wearing an orange long sleeve shirt with “ACI” on the shirt’s back. The male was also wearing a dark colored baseball style hat with a Raiders football logo.

Images from surveillance videos were reviewed by Logan Police detectives and found to be Matthew Archuleta. A records check found a blue Lincoln Town car registered to Archuleta. Financial earnings records found income from the Logan business ACI Construction, the statement says.

In addition, the Lincoln town car had been seen near the residence of Maldonado.

“Luis Maldonado is known to have an unfilled teardrop tattoo under his left eye,” the statement said, adding that Archuleta, Maldonado and the minor, whose name is being withheld due to his age, “… all have documented involvements with ‘White Fence,’ a local gang.”

In addition, an employee of the food store reported that the suspect who came in was angry his order was not ready, and “… said the male threatened to jump over the counter and assault him. The surveillance video confirmed the suspect in an orange construction shirt entered the business and reapproached the counter, appearing hostile multiple times.”

Logan Adult Parole and Probation Agents found alcohol and drug violations at the residences of Archuleta and Maldonado, the probable cause statement said.

A search warrant obtained and served on the Lincoln Town Car revealed a safe in the trunk. Ammunition for a 12-gauge shotgun and semi-automatic handgun were found inside. The guns were not found, the statement said.

Both men are being held in the Cache County Jail without bail.