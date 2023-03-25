Logan police arrest man on 22 felony counts of abuse

LOGAN, Utah, March 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Logan police have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of 22 felony charges related to sexual abuse.

Dustin James Creager is accused of the abuse of two victims between 2017 and 2021.

Creager was arrested Friday on suspicion of:

12 counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony

10 counts of forcible sexual abuse

The two female victims told police similar stories of abuse by Creager, who reportedly held a position of trust over the females.

Both victims reported being abused when they were younger than 14. One reported the abuse taking place over a period of 11 years.

“Victims 1 and 2 exhibited signs of substantial emotional pain and trauma,” Creager’s probable cause statement says.

The arresting officer noted that Creager is currently on pretrial release for “similar charges involving a child with whom he was in a position of trust.”

Post Miranda, an officer tried to interview Creager, the statement says, “and he requested the right to legal counsel.”

Creager is being held without bail in the Cache County Jail.