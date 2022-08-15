Logan police ask for help identifying hit-and-run suspect

LOGAN, Utah, Aug. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Logan City police are asking the public for tips to help them identify a suspect wanted in connection with a hit-and-run accident.

The incident happened at about 1 p.m. on Aug. 1, a Monday.

“After hitting a parked truck, this male, driving a silver Ford Econo passenger van, unknown plate, left the scene of an accident at the Sportsman’s Warehouse parking lot,” says an LCPD statement posted Monday on social media.

“If you recognize him or think you do, please contact Officer Crotts at 435-716-9487.