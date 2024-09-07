Logan Police Dept. investigating drowning of 2-year-old child

LOGAN, Utah, Sept. 6, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) – The Logan Police Department is investigating the drowning of a two-year-old child.

According to a statement by Logan PD, emergency dispatchers received a report Friday about 6:34 p.m of a child missing from a home at 100 North 400 West.

“Officers immediately responded and began searching the area, including a canal that runs nearby. Within a short time, officers located the child in the canal, unresponsive,” the police statement said.

“Officers immediately began lifesaving efforts, and paramedics took over these efforts a short time later. The child was transported to an area hospital where further lifesaving efforts were made. Despite these efforts, the child was ultimately pronounced dead.”

Cache County Victim Advocates are assisting family members and emergency personnel.

Logan PD said the child’s name will not be released “due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.”

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.