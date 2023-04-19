Logan police ID man killed in collision near airport

LOGAN, Utah, April 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Logan City police have released the name of a man killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday near the Logan-Cache Airport.

The victim was Todd G. Miles, 60, of Smithfield.

Police and fire crews responded at 12:17 p.m. to a crash between a Buick sedan and a Chevy pickup truck near 900 West and Airport Road, according to a Tuesday news release from the Logan City Police Department.

Police began CPR on Miles, the driver of the sedan, until paramedics arrived to continue live-saving measures. Those efforts were unsuccessful, and Miles was pronounced dead at the scene, the police statement says.

The driver of the pickup sustained only minor injuries, the news release added.

“We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Miles,” the LCPD update says. “We want to thank Cache County Victims Services and the Smithfield Police Department for their assistance. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.”