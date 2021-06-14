Logan police ID man killed in traffic collision between car, dump truck

LOGAN, Utah, June 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Logan Police Department has identified the man killed Monday morning in a traffic collision between his car and a large dump truck.

The victim was Smithfield resident Adam J. Rounds.

“Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to his wife, children and all who knew him,” the Logan police statement says.

The accident happened at about 8:40 a.m. ion the area of 1800 North and 1000 West.

“The accident resulted when a green sedan at the intersection of 1800 North attempted to turn south onto 1000 West,” the LPD statement says.

“A large dump truck, which was traveling northbound on 1000 West, collided with the green sedan in the intersection resulting in fatal injuries to the driver of the green sedan.

“The driver of the dump truck sustained minor injuries and was treated by ambulance personnel at the scene of the accident.”