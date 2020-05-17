Logan police launching investigation after officer accused of viewing explicit photos of Lauren McCluskey

LOGAN, Utah, May 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Logan Police Department is launching an internal investigation after one of its officers allegedly viewed explicit pictures of Lauren McCluskey sent to him as evidence while working for the University of Utah, and saved them to his personal phone.

A news release from Logan Police Department Sunday afternoon said: “This morning The Salt Lake Tribune published an article reporting an officer from our department, who at the time of the alleged offense was an employee of University of Utah Police Department, allegedly showed explicit photos of a female victim who was being extorted for money, to at least one U of U police coworker. According to the article he was the assigned investigating officer and he received photos as evidence through email from the victim and was allegedly stored on the officer’s phone.”

The news release said the article was the first time Logan PD heard about this allegation.