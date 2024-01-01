Logan police: Man armed with knives arrested for alleged drunken assaults on friend, victim’s roommate

LOGAN, Utah, Jan. 1, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Logan City police arrested a 26-year-old man Sunday after he allegedly assaulted a friend and the friend’s roommate with his fists and knives, reportedly while intoxicated and demanding they tell him the location of his wife.

Jimson Jitiam and the friend had been at the same party earlier, and the friend had left and gone home, says Jitiam’s affidavit, filed by an officer of the Logan City Police Department.

Police were alerted and responded to the area of 700 South and 200 West in Logan.

“Blood was found on Jimson’s clothing. Two knives were found close by,” the arrest document says.

Victim 1 told officers about the earlier party, and said he and his two roommates were asleep when Jitiam began banging on the door and ringing the doorbell. Victim 1 said he opened the door and found Jitiam holding two knives.

“Victim 1 didn’t know where Jimson’s wife was and was telling Jimson to calm down. Victim 1 was trying to talk with Jimson. Victim 1 said Jimson went to stab him. Victim 1 put his hands up and blocked Jimson from stabbing him but still got cut on his left hand.”

Jitiam “also punched the wall by the front door with his fist and a knife, leaving holes in the wall,” the police statement says. “Jimson went over to the bathroom. The door was closed and victim 2 was inside the bathroom.”

Jitiam pushed his way into the bathroom and punched victim 2 in the head, just below the temple, leaving a bruise, the police statement says.

“Victim 2 said Jimson held a knife to victim 2’s throat and again asked where his wife was. Jimson then went into victim 1’s bedroom. Victim 1 said Jimson hit the wall twice with the knives in the bedroom damaging the walls. Victim 1 told Jimson police were coming. Jimson ran outside. The knives were dropped and he was contacted by police … Jimson said he was drunk and was looking for his wife.”

Jitiam’s wife, contacted by police, said she had been fighting with her husband at the party and he bit her on the jaw, leaving a mark.

At 5:25 a.m. Sunday, Jitiam was placed under arrest. The probable cause statement notes that at the time of the incident, Jitiam was on probation for a previous felony charge.

Jitiam was booked into the Cache County jail for investigated of:

Aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony

Two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Assault, a class B misdemeanor

Property damage, loss of less than $500, a class B misdemeanor

Unlawful purchase by interdicted person, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

Jitiam was ordered held without bail.