LOGAN, Utah, Nov. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Logan police are searching for an individual after the theft of a Pride flag.

“On Oct. 30, 2021, at 7:41 p.m., a pride flag was stolen from a residence in Logan,” said a Facebook post from Logan Police Department. “A Ring doorbell camera captured the suspect involved.”

Anyone who recognizes the man or who has information on the theft is urged to call Officer Montoya with the Logan City Police Department at 435-716-9300. The case number is 21L18900.