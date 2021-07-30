Logan police searching for man who dumped trailer full of trash, garbage outside landfill

LOGAN, Utah, July 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Logan police are searching for a man who dumped a trailer full of trash and garbage outside the landfill at 153 N. 1400 West.

“On July 24, an individual driving this vehicle dumped a trailer full of trash and garbage outside the gates of the closed landfill,” said a Facebook post from Logan City Police Department.

“Logan City Police would like to speak with him about it.”

Anyone who knows the owner or driver of the vehicle is asked to contact Detective Olsen at 435-716-9473.