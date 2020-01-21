Logan police searching for owner of horse running loose on road

LOGAN, Utah, Jan. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are searching for the owner of a horse that was seen running loose on a road in Logan Tuesday morning.

A tweet from Logan Police Department at 10 a.m. said: “So, we’ve got a wayward horse, of course, to start off Tuesday. Are you missing a horse? It was running loose on 1000 S. Park Ave. If you own horses in that area or know someone who does, please check that all your horses are accounted for. Thanks!”

The area the horse was seen is just west of Logan River Golf Course.

Police did not give a description of the horse.